<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$27500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 Toyota Highlander

148,000 KM

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE,NO ACCIDENT,8PASS,1/OWNER,LEATHER,CERTIFIED

11996838

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE,NO ACCIDENT,8PASS,1/OWNER,LEATHER,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH2KS563949

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$27500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Highlander