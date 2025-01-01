Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT, $26790,+HST & LICENSING, 13390  YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 Toyota Highlander

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE,1 /OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,S/R,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12103090

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE,1 /OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,S/R,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1737067557
  2. 1737067607
  3. 1737067652
  4. 1737067709
  5. 1737068379
  6. 1737068426
  7. 1737068469
  8. 1737068513
  9. 1737068552
  10. 1737068584
  11. 1737068627
  12. 1737068658
  13. 1737068693
  14. 1737068726
  15. 1737068787
  16. 1737068862
  17. 1737068937
  18. 1737069007
  19. 1737069038
  20. 1737069099
  21. 1737069169
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH2KS563949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT, $26790,+HST & LICENSING, 13390  YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE,1 /OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,S/R,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE,1 /OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,S/R,CERTIFIED 149,000 KM $26,790 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe PREFERRED,AWD,1/ OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe PREFERRED,AWD,1/ OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL,CERTIFIED 136,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD,NO ACCIDENT,B/U CAM,APPLE CARPLAY,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD,NO ACCIDENT,B/U CAM,APPLE CARPLAY,CERTIFIED 191,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander