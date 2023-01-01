2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $29,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10415349

10415349 VIN: 2T3R1RFV5KW040780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.