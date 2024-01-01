Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,</p>

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,AWD,APPLE CARPLAY,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle
12002080

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,AWD,APPLE CARPLAY,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1733860930
  2. 1733860989
  3. 1733861693
  4. 1733861738
  5. 1733861788
  6. 1733861846
  7. 1733861905
  8. 1733862067
  9. 1733862111
  10. 1733862187
  11. 1733862243
  12. 1733862292
  13. 1733862332
  14. 1733862372
  15. 1733862427
  16. 1733862493
  17. 1733862555
  18. 1733862615
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV5KW040780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,APPLE CARPLAY,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,APPLE CARPLAY,CERTIFIED 222,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE,NO ACCIDENT,8PASS,1/OWNER,LEATHER,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE,NO ACCIDENT,8PASS,1/OWNER,LEATHER,CERTIFIED 148,000 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 263,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD