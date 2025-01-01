$24,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV2KC010573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX ,NO ACCIDENT,$24500,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5.LEATHER,SUNROOF.ALLOYS.7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED 229,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5,LEATHER,7 PASS,NAV,SUNROOF.SAFETY INCLUDED 247,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 186,000 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing>
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD