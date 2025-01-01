Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $19400,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

Watch This Vehicle
13054589

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1759964177060
  2. 1759964177536
  3. 1759964177932
  4. 1759964178389
  5. 1759964178834
  6. 1759964179244
  7. 1759964179657
  8. 1759964180059
  9. 1759964180451
  10. 1759964180850
  11. 1759964181244
  12. 1759964181659
  13. 1759964182064
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV5KC010956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $19400,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander LTD,7 PASSENNGERS,LEATHER,NAV,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUD for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota Highlander LTD,7 PASSENNGERS,LEATHER,NAV,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUD 159,000 KM $28,700 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE, ALLOYS,B/U CAM,ONE OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE, ALLOYS,B/U CAM,ONE OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED 176,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK,SE,NO ACCIDENT,B/CAM,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK,SE,NO ACCIDENT,B/CAM,SAFETY INCLUDED 249,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,400

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD