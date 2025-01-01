$19,400+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD
LE,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD
LE,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV5KC010956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $19400,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2018 Toyota Highlander LTD,7 PASSENNGERS,LEATHER,NAV,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUD 159,000 KM $28,700 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE, ALLOYS,B/U CAM,ONE OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED 176,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK,SE,NO ACCIDENT,B/CAM,SAFETY INCLUDED 249,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing>
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD