Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY + 36000KM,36 MONTHS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX ,NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, ONTARIO CAR,$23500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL,TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,AWD,S/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13070395

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,AWD,S/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1760384182840
  2. 1760384183431
  3. 1760384183847
  4. 1760384184295
  5. 1760384184699
  6. 1760384185114
  7. 1760384185514
  8. 1760384185969
  9. 1760384186450
  10. 1760384186878
  11. 1760384187305
  12. 1760384187717
  13. 1760384188106
  14. 1760384188536
  15. 1760384188932
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV6KW039136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY + 36000KM,36 MONTHS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX ,NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, ONTARIO CAR,$23500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL,TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 157,000 KM $18,400 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL 202,000 KM $19,400 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek TOURING,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2021 Subaru Crosstrek TOURING,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL 131,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,400

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD