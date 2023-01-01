$35,900+ tax & licensing
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD,LIMITED,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10522512
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV2KW045428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
416)565-8644 CLEAN CARFAX.LTD,AWD,73000KM,$35900+HST&LICENSING,SAFETY INCLUDED, UNDER WARRANTY FROM TOYOTA TIL AUGUST 2024 OR 100000KM,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2