2019 Toyota RAV4

73,000 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD,LIMITED,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD,LIMITED,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522512
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV2KW045428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644 CLEAN CARFAX.LTD,AWD,73000KM,$35900+HST&LICENSING,SAFETY INCLUDED, UNDER WARRANTY FROM TOYOTA TIL AUGUST 2024 OR 100000KM,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

