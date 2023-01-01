Menu
<p>416)565-8644,NO ACCIDENT,$26490,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36MONTH,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,+HST &LICENSING,</p>

2019 Toyota RAV4

96,000 KM

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

B/U CAM,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

2019 Toyota RAV4

B/U CAM,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV5KC002645

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

416)565-8644,NO ACCIDENT,$26490,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36MONTH,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,+HST &LICENSING,

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty Included

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

416)565-8644

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2019 Toyota RAV4