$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED,AWD,NAV,LEATHER,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY INCLUD
2019 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED,AWD,NAV,LEATHER,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY INCLUD
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV2KW045428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $35900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
2019 Toyota RAV4