Buy a Toyota From a Toyota Dealer!!! We can offer Toyota certified and also only we can extend the Factory warranty!!! Reverse Camera | Alloys | Brake assist | Rear Air | Power driver seat| Odometer is 540 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Previous Rental, Priced below market, Sienna LE 8 Passenger, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Celestial Silver Metallic, Ash w/Fabric Seat Material, 6 Speakers w/8\" Display Screen, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio Plus AM/FM/MP3/WMA, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel. 2019 Toyota Sienna 4D Passenger Van Celestial Silver Metallic LE 8 Passenger FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V