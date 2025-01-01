$30,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call or text 647//927//7470 for the quickest reply
The Safety is included no extra charge. We pay for anything needed for the safety.
This 2019 Toyota Tacoma Sr5 has no accidents! An absolutely stunning SmartCap on the bed, with three separate entryway points including a separate storage as pictured. Surprisingly, brand new these are just over $5000! Vehicle drives great as well! Thanks for reading
In addition, I provide a complimentary/FREE 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and the transmission, $550 per claim, with unlimited claims allowed.
Visit us at natauto.ca to view our full inventory and learn more.
National Auto is a family business since the year 2000, celebrating 25 years of providing quality reliable vehicles.
We are Located at 13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 2P6
Please call 647 /// 927 /// 7470 to schedule an appointment to see this vehicle.
The price does not include HST & Licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
