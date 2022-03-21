2019 Volvo XC60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $53,000 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8753138

8753138 VIN: YV4A22RL4K1337689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Technology Plus Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate Turbo/Supercharged

