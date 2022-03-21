$53,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD Inscription
Location
Planet Motors
30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8753138
- VIN: YV4A22RL4K1337689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VOLVO XC60 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD - BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR VALID FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL March 27, 2028
Access without keys / Keyless entry
Memory seats, Navigation System, Panoramic roof, Driving mode, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mode, Bluetooth, AUX & USB
VISION PACKAGE:
-360 surround view camera -Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors -Blind spot monitoring system spot information system
-Cross traffic alert - Foldable exterior mirrors
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE:
-Compass in the rearview mirror - Driving assistance system - Semi-automatic pilot
-Adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping aid -HomeLink integrated garage door opener
-Semi-automatic parking assistance system automatic and front park assist / Park assist with front and rear sensors-12V power outlet in the cargo area
CLIMATE PACKAGE:
-Heated front and outer rear seats -Heated steering wheel -Heated washer nozzles
EXTERIOR COLOR: Blackstone INTERIOR COLOR: Charcoal
ENGINE: 2L four-cylinder engine, TRACTION-Four-wheel drive, HIGHWAY: 8.6L/100km CITY- TOWN: 11.8L/100km
Vehicle Features
