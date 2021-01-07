2020 Dodge Ram 2500

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEAT, A/C, BLUE TOOTH, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG HORN PKG, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 13,096 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5