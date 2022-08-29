Menu
2020 Ford F-250

48,877 KM

Details Description

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9119743
  2. 9119743
  3. 9119743
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,877KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9119743
  Stock #: PU-3355
  VIN: 1FT7W2B61LED55065

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # PU-3355
  Mileage 48,877 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, ALUMINUM WHEELS, XLT PKG, BIG SCREEN DISPLAY WITH BACK UP CAMERA, 8 FT LONG BOX WITH LINER, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 9900 LB GVW, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 48,877 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

