2020 Ford F-250

$69,800 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 7 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9502387

9502387 Stock #: FD-3487

FD-3487 VIN: 1FT7W2B66LED55062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 42,715 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.