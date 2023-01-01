$69,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2020 Ford F-250
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9502387
- Stock #: FD-3487
- VIN: 1FT7W2B66LED55062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,715 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, BACK UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOY WHEELS, 8.6 FT STEEL FLAT DECK WITH HIDDEN GOOSE NECK BALL, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 42,715 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.