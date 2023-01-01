Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-250

42,715 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-250

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9502387
  2. 9502387
  3. 9502387
  4. 9502387
  5. 9502387
  6. 9502387
  7. 9502387
  8. 9502387
Contact Seller

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

42,715KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9502387
  • Stock #: FD-3487
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B66LED55062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,715 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, BACK UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOY WHEELS, 8.6 FT STEEL FLAT DECK WITH HIDDEN GOOSE NECK BALL, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 42,715 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 Ford F-250
42,715 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450
61,687 KM
$74,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-550
8,775 KM
$115,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory