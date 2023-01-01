$110,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$110,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10030038
- Stock #: DU-3653
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT8LDA09386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 10,845 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7L DIESEL, AUTO TRANS, 4X4 XLT TRIM PKG, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 19500 GVW, VINYL FLOOR, 12 FT VOTH STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 10,845 KMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.