Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-550

10,845 KM

Details Description

$110,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$110,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-550

2020 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 10030038
  2. 10030038
Contact Seller

$110,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030038
  • Stock #: DU-3653
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT8LDA09386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,845 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L DIESEL, AUTO TRANS, 4X4 XLT TRIM PKG, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 19500 GVW, VINYL FLOOR, 12 FT VOTH STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 10,845 KMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2021 Ford Transit
63,407 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350
88,479 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 5500
8,751 KM
$179,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory