2020 Ford F-550

$110,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 8 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10030038

10030038 Stock #: DU-3653

DU-3653 VIN: 1FDUF5HT8LDA09386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 10,845 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.