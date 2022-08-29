$97,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550
2020 Ford F-550
69,876KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9182491
- Stock #: DU-3375
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT7LDA01845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,876 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATING, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 12 FT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, RUNNING BOARDS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, TARP SYSTEM, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 69,876 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
