Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-550

69,876 KM

Details Description

$97,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$97,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-550

2020 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9182491
  2. 9182491
Contact Seller

$97,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,876KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9182491
  • Stock #: DU-3375
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT7LDA01845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,876 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATING, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 12 FT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, RUNNING BOARDS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, TARP SYSTEM, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 69,876 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 RAM 2500
67,790 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-550
8,349 KM
$118,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450
66,327 KM
$78,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory