$109,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2020 Ford F-550
2020 Ford F-550
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
1,185KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9182494
- Stock #: FD-3359
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT8LDA12823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,185 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WHEEL, 40/20/40 VINYL SEAT, 16 FT STEEL FLAT DECK WITH TIE DOWN STRAP PKG, 19500 LB GVW, RUNNING BOARDS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 1,185 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
