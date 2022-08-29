Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-550

1,185 KM

Details Description

$109,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$109,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-550

2020 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9182494
  2. 9182494
  3. 9182494
  4. 9182494
Contact Seller

$109,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,185KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9182494
  • Stock #: FD-3359
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT8LDA12823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,185 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WHEEL, 40/20/40 VINYL SEAT, 16 FT STEEL FLAT DECK WITH TIE DOWN STRAP PKG, 19500 LB GVW, RUNNING BOARDS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 1,185 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 RAM 2500
67,790 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-550
8,349 KM
$118,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450
66,327 KM
$78,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory