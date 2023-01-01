$99,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2020 Ford F-550
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$99,800
- Listing ID: 9904976
- Stock #: DU-3610
- VIN: 1FDUF5HN4LDA08365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,716 KM
Vehicle Description
GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, XLT TRIM PKG, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH & BIG SCREEN, CHROME WHEELS, 40/20/40 CLOTH INTERIOR WITH WEATHERGAURD FLOOR MATS, RUNNING BOARDS, 19,500 LB GVW, 12 FT VOTH ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, 2 WAY TAILGATE AND TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 32,716 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.