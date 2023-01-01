Menu
2020 Ford F-550

32,716 KM

$99,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

32,716KM
Used
  • Stock #: DU-3610
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HN4LDA08365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,716 KM

Vehicle Description

GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, XLT TRIM PKG, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH & BIG SCREEN, CHROME WHEELS, 40/20/40 CLOTH INTERIOR WITH WEATHERGAURD FLOOR MATS, RUNNING BOARDS, 19,500 LB GVW, 12 FT VOTH ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, 2 WAY TAILGATE AND TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 32,716 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

