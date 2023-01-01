$99,800+ tax & licensing
$99,800
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-550
Location
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
16,968KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9904982
- Stock #: DU-3598
- VIN: 1FDUF5HN8LDA09387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,968 KM
Vehicle Description
GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 12 FT DEL STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, 2 WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, 19500 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 16,968 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
