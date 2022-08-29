$65,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2020 Ford Transit
2020 Ford Transit
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$65,800
+ taxes & licensing
19,931KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049069
- Stock #: CV-3354
- VIN: 1FTYE1Y82LKB48048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CV-3354
- Mileage 19,931 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR SENSORS WITH LANE ASSIST, CARGO DIVIDER, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 19,931 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5