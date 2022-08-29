Menu
2020 Ford Transit

19,931 KM

$65,800

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

19,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049069
  • Stock #: CV-3354
  • VIN: 1FTYE1Y82LKB48048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3354
  • Mileage 19,931 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR SENSORS WITH LANE ASSIST, CARGO DIVIDER, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 19,931 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
