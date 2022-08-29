Menu
2020 Ford Transit

38,788 KM

Details Description

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

38,788KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9049072
  • Stock #: CV-3352
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C81LKA67382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3352
  • Mileage 38,788 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR SENSORS WITH LANE ASSIST, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 38,788 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-XXXX

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
