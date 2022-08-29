Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit

68,909 KM

Details Description

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9104164
  2. 9104164
  3. 9104164
  4. 9104164
  5. 9104164
  6. 9104164
  7. 9104164
  8. 9104164
  9. 9104164
  10. 9104164
  11. 9104164
  12. 9104164
Contact Seller

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,909KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9104164
  • Stock #: CV-3361
  • VIN: 1FTBR1X85LKA37537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3361
  • Mileage 68,909 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, VINYL FLOOR, PANELLED CARGO WALLS, BACK UP CAMERA, CARGO DIVIDER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 68,909 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 Ford Transit
50,796 KM
$63,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit
38,788 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit
19,931 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory