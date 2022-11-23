Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit

65,365 KM

Details Description

$86,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$86,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9438087
  2. 9438087
  3. 9438087
  4. 9438087
  5. 9438087
  6. 9438087
  7. 9438087
  8. 9438087
  9. 9438087
  10. 9438087
  11. 9438087
  12. 9438087
  13. 9438087
Contact Seller

$86,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,365KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9438087
  • Stock #: CV-3470
  • VIN: 1FBVU4XG8LKA37699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 65,365 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, FRONT & REAR HEAT AND A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO START, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MIRRORS, POWER BUCKET SEATS, NAVIGATION, FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS, REAR DEFROSTER, DUAL REAR WHEELS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FRONT & REAR SENSORS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,365 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 Ford Transit
65,365 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450
62,257 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250
77,368 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory