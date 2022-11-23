$83,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2020 Ford Transit
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$83,800
- Listing ID: 9441543
- Stock #: CV-3473
- VIN: 1FBVU4XG1LKA37690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 84,630 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, FRONT & REAR HEAT AND A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO START, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MIRRORS, POWER BUCKET SEATS, NAVIGATION, FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS, REAR DEFROSTER, DUAL REAR WHEELS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FRONT & REAR SENSORS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 84,630 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
