2020 Ford Transit

$83,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 6 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441543

9441543 Stock #: CV-3473

CV-3473 VIN: 1FBVU4XG1LKA37690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 84,630 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.