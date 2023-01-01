2020 Ford Transit

$69,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 7 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9973451

9973451 Stock #: CV-3606

CV-3606 VIN: 1FMZK2C88LKA21715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 83,778 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.