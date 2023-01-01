$69,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
83,778KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9973451
- Stock #: CV-3606
- VIN: 1FMZK2C88LKA21715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 83,778 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, AWD, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT & REAR HEAT + A/C, POWER MIRRORS, 8 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST WITH FRONT & REAR SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, PRIVACY GLASS, REAR DEFROST, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 83,778 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
