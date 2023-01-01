Menu
2020 GMC Savana

133,074 KM

Details Description

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

133,074KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9597454
  • Stock #: RET-3515
  • VIN: 1GTZ7HFP2L1180828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RET-3515
  • Mileage 133,074 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, BACK UP CAMERA, PROFESSIONALLY LINED & INSULATED CARGO AREA, ZANOTTI LOW TEMP REEFER SYSTEM WITH ELECTRIC STANDBY, WEBASTO HEATER AND MORE. HAS 133,074 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

