2020 GMC Savana

$79,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9683566

9683566 Stock #: RET-3514

RET-3514 VIN: 1GTZ7HFP7L1180632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # RET-3514

Mileage 63,047 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.