$72,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
8,869KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8415765
- Stock #: CUS-3174
- VIN: 1GD07RFP1L1138094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CUS-3174
- Mileage 8,869 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH AUTO START, BACK UP CAMERA, 12 FT UNICELL AERODYNAMIC BOX WITH OVERHEAD STORAGE, NO CVOR REQUIRED, 9900 GVW, WALK THRU FROM CAB TO REAR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 8,869 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5