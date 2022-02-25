Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

8,869 KM

Details

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8415765
  • Stock #: CUS-3174
  • VIN: 1GD07RFP1L1138094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-3174
  • Mileage 8,869 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH AUTO START, BACK UP CAMERA, 12 FT UNICELL AERODYNAMIC BOX WITH OVERHEAD STORAGE, NO CVOR REQUIRED, 9900 GVW, WALK THRU FROM CAB TO REAR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 8,869 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

