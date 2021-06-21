Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX80

160 KM

Details Description Features

$77,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$77,900

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX80

2020 Infiniti QX80

Luxe AWD 7 Passenger Ltd

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX80

Luxe AWD 7 Passenger Ltd

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$77,900

+ taxes & licensing

160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7374947
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE0L9256038r

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New, 161 Km, No Hidden Fee. No other extra fee's. Price Plus HST. DON'T PAY! PDI and Freiht and Factory New Car Fee's
 5.6-liter V8 engine with VVEL, DIG™, 400 hp, 413 lb-ft

WARRANTY DETAILS

*Basic Coverage 4 years/100,000 kms

* Powertrain 6 years/110,000 kms

*Corrosion Surface 4 years/100,000 kms

 

*Corrosion Perforation 7 years/unlimited kms

*Emission Control Basic 4 years/100,000 kms

*Emission Performance 2 years/40,000 kms 

*Emission OBD Components 8 years/130,000 kms

*Adjustment Period 1 year/20,000 kms

*Battery Original Equipment Only 4 years/100,000 kms 

*Seat Belts 10 years/unlimited kms 

*A/C Refrigerant Charge 1 year only

*Genuine Infiniti Accessories 4 years/100,000 kms 

 

*Replacement Parts 1 year/20,000 kms

 

PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

WE ARE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARDS (VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX,NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEE'S FOR CREDIT CARDS)

Why buy from Planet Motors ? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees! All of our vehicles are reconditioned with our high standard of safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget. Most of our pre-owned vehicles are sold with a warranty that protects you from un-wanted repairs. There are many warranty and extended warranty options we can provide on our vehicles that have no manufacturers warranty left on them so you can drive away worry free. We carry wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you, as well as the ability to finance the majority of vehicles we sell. Planet Motors is located in the city of Richmond Hill and proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so come visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today!

We only carry good quality vehicles.

***********************************************************************************************************ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.

***********************************************************************************************************

5 min response time to your inquiry! We answer our phones and reply to emails! Have a question? Send us inquiry or call. Let's connect! 

***We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval Available.All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.

***Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CETIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, Bmw, Mercedes Benz, Honda, nissan, kia, subaru, chevrolet,cadillac, ford, gmc, audi, lincoln, infiniti, lexus, mitsubushi, 7. passenger, 8 passenger, sport cas, sedan, suv, off road, land rover, bmw, tesla, ram, minivan, chrysler, jeep, dodge, buick, clean carfax, certified, mid size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle,  

Vehicle Features

Luxe
Proactive
7 passenger
DVD Player
Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2019 Lexus NX NX 300
 29,900 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,000 KM
$47,500 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 57,350 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory