2020 Isuzu NRR

32,003 KM

Details Description

$73,800

+ tax & licensing
$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2020 Isuzu NRR

2020 Isuzu NRR

2020 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6132462
  2. 6132462
  3. 6132462
$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

32,003KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6132462
  Stock #: DU-2574
  VIN: JALE5W161L7301691

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # DU-2574
  Mileage 32,003 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, 19500 LBS GVW, "G" LICENSE OK, TRAILER TOW PKG, ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE, HAS 32,003 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

