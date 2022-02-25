$52,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-985-2277
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
GLB 250
Location
Planet Motors
30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
416-985-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8419955
- Stock #: 819999
- VIN: WDC4M4HB8LW011228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 819999
- Mileage 37,750 KM
Vehicle Description
***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***ONE OWNER TRADE***, STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY!!!!!!!!!
NO HIDDEN FEES OR ANY EXTRA FEE'S CERTIFICATION AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, ONLY PLUS HST AND LICENCING
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 10.25 Digital Instrument Cluster, 10.25 Media Display w/Touchscreen, Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Line, AMG Line Code, AMG Body Styling, Auto-Dimming Rearview & Driver-Side Mirrors, Black Headliner, Burmester Surround Sound System, Floor Mats in Black w/AMG Inscription, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS-GO Package, Mirror Package, Panorama Roof, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Premium Package, Round Multifunction Steering Wheel in Leather, Sport Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints.
* Amg Line* Premium Package* Mountain Grey Metallic* Heated Front Seats* Multifunction Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel* 64-Color Interior Ambient Lighting* Garage Door Opener* Wheel Locks* Keyless Start* Bluetooth Connection* Rear Spoiler* All Wheel Drive* Carbon Structure Trim
* Neva Grey/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery* Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke
WE ARE THE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARD.
(VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX, NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEES FOR CREDIT CARDS)
ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.
We want your Trade-In! Same-Day Financing Approval Available.
All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.
Why buy from Planet Motors? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees! Our vehicles are in showroom condition with certified safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget—most of our pre-owned vehicles come with a warranty that protects you from unwanted repairs. There are many warranties and extended warranty options we can provide on our cars that have no manufacturer's warranty left on them so that you can drive away worry-free. We carry a wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you, as well as the ability to finance the majority of cars we sell. Our dealership in Richmond Hill proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today! In addition, we often ship vehicles across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. We only carry good quality vehicles. We will buy your car. Get a better-than-market-value price and same-day cash when you sell your vehicle to Planet Motors. You don't even need to trade it in for something else!
Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.
We serve most cities in Canada, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! So give us a chance, and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.
Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Subaru, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford, GMC, Audi, Lincoln, Infiniti, Lexus, Mitsubishi, 7. passenger, eight-passenger, sports cars, sedan, SUV, off the road, land rover, BMW, Tesla, ram, minivan, Chrysler, jeep, dodge, Buick, clean carfax, certified, mid-size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle,
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.