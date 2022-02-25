Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

37,750 KM

Details Description Features

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

37,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419955
  • Stock #: 819999
  • VIN: WDC4M4HB8LW011228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 819999
  • Mileage 37,750 KM

Vehicle Description

***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***ONE OWNER TRADE***, STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY!!!!!!!!!

 NO HIDDEN FEES OR ANY EXTRA FEE'S CERTIFICATION AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, ONLY PLUS HST AND LICENCING

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged  10.25 Digital Instrument Cluster, 10.25 Media Display w/Touchscreen, Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Line, AMG Line Code, AMG Body Styling, Auto-Dimming Rearview & Driver-Side Mirrors, Black Headliner, Burmester Surround Sound System, Floor Mats in Black w/AMG Inscription, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS-GO Package, Mirror Package, Panorama Roof, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Premium Package, Round Multifunction Steering Wheel in Leather, Sport Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints.

* Amg Line* Premium Package* Mountain Grey Metallic* Heated Front Seats* Multifunction Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel* 64-Color Interior Ambient Lighting* Garage Door Opener* Wheel Locks* Keyless Start* Bluetooth Connection* Rear Spoiler* All Wheel Drive* Carbon Structure Trim
* Neva Grey/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery* Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke

 

WE ARE THE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARD.
(VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX, NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEES FOR CREDIT CARDS)
ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.
We want your Trade-In! Same-Day Financing Approval Available.
All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.
Why buy from Planet Motors? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees! Our vehicles are in showroom condition with certified safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget—most of our pre-owned vehicles come with a warranty that protects you from unwanted repairs. There are many warranties and extended warranty options we can provide on our cars that have no manufacturer's warranty left on them so that you can drive away worry-free. We carry a wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you, as well as the ability to finance the majority of cars we sell. Our dealership in Richmond Hill proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today! In addition, we often ship vehicles across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. We only carry good quality vehicles. We will buy your car. Get a better-than-market-value price and same-day cash when you sell your vehicle to Planet Motors. You don't even need to trade it in for something else!

          Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! So give us a chance, and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

        Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Subaru, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford, GMC, Audi, Lincoln, Infiniti, Lexus, Mitsubishi, 7. passenger, eight-passenger, sports cars, sedan, SUV, off the road, land rover, BMW, Tesla, ram, minivan, Chrysler, jeep, dodge, Buick, clean carfax, certified, mid-size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle, 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2016 Jaguar F-Type S
 21,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 102,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento EX ...
 67,700 KM
$41,200 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory