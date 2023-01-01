Menu
2020 RAM 3500

64,238 KM

Details Description

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,238KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9544162
  • Stock #: CV-3501
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG0LE119217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3501
  • Mileage 64,238 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, PLASTIC LINED WALLS & FLOOR, BACK UP CAMERA, 13 FT 6 INCH CARGO AREA, 9350 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 64,238 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

