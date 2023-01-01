$65,800+ tax & licensing
$65,800
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Location
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
64,238KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9544162
- Stock #: CV-3501
- VIN: 3C6URVJG0LE119217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CV-3501
- Mileage 64,238 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, PLASTIC LINED WALLS & FLOOR, BACK UP CAMERA, 13 FT 6 INCH CARGO AREA, 9350 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 64,238 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5