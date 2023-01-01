Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

416)568644,$17900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

416)568644,$17900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10577046
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP023630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,$17990,SAFETY+2YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED,+HST&LICENSING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

