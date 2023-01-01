$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
222,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10577046
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP023630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
416)565-8644,$17990,SAFETY+2YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED,+HST&LICENSING.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2