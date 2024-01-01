Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,$17900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2020 Toyota Corolla

148,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
L,AUTOMATIC,APPLE CarPlay,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE7LP020712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,$17900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
