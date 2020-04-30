11240 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1K9
905-889-1189
+ taxes & licensing
Executive demonstrator with less than 10,000 kms. Clearance Priced!
Toyota is here to help you. Call us today to find out how we can assist you, and Don't Pay for 6 Months on all select New Toyota models.
NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS WHEN YOU FINANCE A NEW TOYOTA! PLUS, We offer the Lowest Prices for New and Used Toyota's in all of Ontario!
This all new 2020 Toyota Corolla brings a lot of new tech to the table without sacrificing the iconic driver engagement of the Corolla name.
This all new 2020 Corolla was built to bring you to the moments that matter most. With next generation technology for safety, driver assistance, fuel efficiency, and fun, getting to those moments became way cooler. Built with the quality and reliability you expect of a car bearing the Corolla name, this all new Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease, grace, and dignity.
This black sand pearl sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is XSE. This XSE Corolla has a lot of performance and the style to match with an upgraded drive train, dual exhaust, sport front bumper and grille, rear lip spoiler, and a drive mode selector with a sport mode. For amazing luxury convenience, this sedan is also equipped with a power sunroof, embedded navigation with traffic and weather, SofTex synthetic leather seats, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, heated steering wheel, smart key with push button start, SiriusXM, LED ambient interior lighting, and a drive mode selector with ECO mode. Every Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. This is their driver assistance program complete with a pre collision system, pedestrian and bicycle detection, blind spot monitoring, automatic highbeams, lane keep assist with departure warning, and dynamic adaptive cruise. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Softex Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Upgraded Drivetrain, Sporty Styling. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8880 kms.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://s3.amazonaws.com/toyota.site.toyota-v5/tci-prod/toyota/media/pages/catalogue/corolla/2020/brochures/20-corolla-brochure-en.pdf?ck=05142019085339.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.richmondhilltoyota.com/finance-application
We've discounted this vehicle $3307. 2.29% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $80.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 2.29% APR O.A.C. (Although the published payments generally accurate, due to the multiple lease and purchase options available, payments herein are deemed to estimates only. / Total Obligation of $29226 ). Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $67 weekly
Payment based on 2.69% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $17,506. Mileage allowance of 24,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-04-30.
Payments do not include taxes. Cost of up to $.20 per excess kilometer plus applicable taxes at lease termination. Leasing details are representative of what you may have to pay. For a full and accurate quote and to confirm vehicle availability, please call us at (905)889-1189. Offer is subject to change without notice. Errors and Omissions in effect. Due to glitches, sometimes there are errors with our pricing, descriptions, and vehicle images that are not intended to be misleading.
For your new cars, trucks, suvs, minivans or used car needs, we invite you to visit our dealership in Toronto, Ontario so that we can assist you with all of your vehicle questions and requirements. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11240 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1K9