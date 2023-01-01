Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$36990 +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2020 Toyota RAV4

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,77K,$36990,SAFETY INCLUDE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,77K,$36990,SAFETY INCLUDE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1701207573
  2. 1701207682
  3. 1701207759
  4. 1701207850
  5. 1701207906
  6. 1701207964
  7. 1701208012
  8. 1701208104
  9. 1701208875
  10. 1701208978
  11. 1701209072
  12. 1701209451
  13. 1701209564
  14. 1701209688
  15. 1701209976
  16. 1701210105
  17. 1701210196
  18. 1701210265
  19. 1701210362
  20. 1701210453
  21. 1701210554
  22. 1701210647
  23. 1701210700
  24. 1701210916
  25. 1701210944
  26. 1701211014
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFVXLW091428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$36990 +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2015 Honda CR-V AWD,EXL,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFET+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Honda CR-V AWD,EXL,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFET+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE 261,000 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sportage EX,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM.SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2014 Kia Sportage EX,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM.SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD 178,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI NAV,S/ROOF,LEATHER,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARR for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2012 Volkswagen GTI NAV,S/ROOF,LEATHER,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARR 192,000 KM $12,888 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4