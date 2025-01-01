$19,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV7LC045613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $19900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUOT.CA , 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
