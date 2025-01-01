Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION, 36000KM, 36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, $19900, +HST & LICENSING

2020 Toyota RAV4

199,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

12483400

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV7LC045613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2020 Toyota RAV4