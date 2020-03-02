2020 Toyota RAV4

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay!







Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in this 2020 RAV4.



Introducing the 2020 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While this RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this modern SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. This RAV4 is better than ever.



This super white SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our RAV4's trim level is LE AWD. This base model RAV4 is upgraded to the all wheel drive setup and still keeps all the same great features. A 7 inch display with USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, GPS subscription service, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system give you all the connectivity you need in the modern world. A steering wheel with audio controls, heated bucket seats, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, rear view camera, and keyless entry give you all the comfort you could need. For safety and convenience, you get an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals and blind spot convex spotters, automatic highbeams, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Collision Warning. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 267 kms.





5.39% financing for 84 months.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $104.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.39% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Richmond Hill Toyota is proud to be a NO FEE DEALERSHIP. This means the price you see is what you pay before licensing. ). Incentives expire 2020-03-02. See dealer for details.



