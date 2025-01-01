Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGIEN & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, $20900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2020 Toyota Sienna

225,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

LE,8PASS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE,8PASS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DC6LS050052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGIEN & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, $20900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2020 Toyota Sienna