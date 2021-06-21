Menu
2021 Ford E450

21,273 KM

Details Description

$62,800

+ tax & licensing
$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

21,273KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7528949
  • Stock #: CUS-2873
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK5MDC07621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2873
  • Mileage 21,273 KM

Vehicle Description

7.3 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 14 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX WITH ROLL UP DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, BOX IS 84" HIGH AND 90" WIDE. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 21,273 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

905-764-5252

