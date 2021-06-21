2021 Ford E450

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
7.3 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 14 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX WITH ROLL UP DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, BOX IS 84" HIGH AND 90" WIDE. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 21,273 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5