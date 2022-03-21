$78,800+ tax & licensing
$78,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2021 Ford E450
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
65,312KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8921827
- Stock #: CUS-3316
- VIN: 1FDWE4FK8MDC02879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CUS-3316
- Mileage 65,312 KM
Vehicle Description
7.3 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 16 FT MULTIVAN BOX WITH ROLL UP DOOR, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, BOX IS 84" HIGH AND 90" WIDE. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,312 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5