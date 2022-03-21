Menu
2021 Ford E450

65,312 KM

Details Description

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2021 Ford E450

2021 Ford E450

2021 Ford E450

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,312KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8921827
  Stock #: CUS-3316
  VIN: 1FDWE4FK8MDC02879

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # CUS-3316
  Mileage 65,312 KM

Vehicle Description

7.3 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 16 FT MULTIVAN BOX WITH ROLL UP DOOR, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, BOX IS 84" HIGH AND 90" WIDE. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,312 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

