Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford E450

62,134 KM

Details Description

$74,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2021 Ford E450

2021 Ford E450

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford E450

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9308248
  2. 9308248
  3. 9308248
  4. 9308248
  5. 9308248
  6. 9308248
  7. 9308248
  8. 9308248
  9. 9308248
  10. 9308248
Contact Seller

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,134KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308248
  • Stock #: CUS-3411
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK1MDC07437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-3411
  • Mileage 62,134 KM

Vehicle Description

7.3 L V8 GAS ENGINE. AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 16 FT MULTIVAN BOX WITH ROLL UP DOOR, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, TIE BARS, WALK THRU FRONT TO BACK, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 62,134 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2021 Ford E450
62,134 KM
$74,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350
56,781 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit
72,542 KM
$61,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory