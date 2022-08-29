$74,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E450
62,134KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9308248
- Stock #: CUS-3411
- VIN: 1FDWE4FK1MDC07437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CUS-3411
- Mileage 62,134 KM
Vehicle Description
7.3 L V8 GAS ENGINE. AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 16 FT MULTIVAN BOX WITH ROLL UP DOOR, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, TIE BARS, WALK THRU FRONT TO BACK, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 62,134 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
