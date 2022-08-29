Menu
2021 Ford E450

64,285 KM

Details Description

$87,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9324571
  • Stock #: CUS-3100
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FKXMDC03600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-3100
  • Mileage 64,285 KM

Vehicle Description

7.3L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT STEERING WHEEL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 16 FT UNICELL BOX WITH ROLL UP REAR DOOR, INSIDE BOX IS 84 INCHES HIGH & 90 INCHES WIDE, ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, FRONT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 2000 LB ALUMINUM POWER LIFTGATE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 64,285 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

