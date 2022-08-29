$129,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$129,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2021 Ford F-750
2021 Ford F-750
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$129,800
+ taxes & licensing
1,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9299869
- Stock #: DU-3391
- VIN: 1FDPF7DC0MDF05900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # DU-3391
- Mileage 1,689 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER STROKE DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, VINYL BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AUXILIARY SWITCHES, 14 FT VOTH STEEL DUMP BOX WITH DUAL FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 1,689 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5