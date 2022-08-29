Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-750

1,689 KM

Details Description

$129,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-750

2021 Ford F-750

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-750

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9299869
  2. 9299869
  3. 9299869
  4. 9299869
Contact Seller

$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,689KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9299869
  • Stock #: DU-3391
  • VIN: 1FDPF7DC0MDF05900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DU-3391
  • Mileage 1,689 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER STROKE DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, VINYL BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AUXILIARY SWITCHES, 14 FT VOTH STEEL DUMP BOX WITH DUAL FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 1,689 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2021 Ford F-750
1,689 KM
$129,800 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Expre...
 115,678 KM
$78,800 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 33,609 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory