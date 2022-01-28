Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

5,000 KM

Details Description Features

$165,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$165,000

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$165,000

+ taxes & licensing

5,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8222472
  • VIN: 1FA6P8SJ3M5500078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, Never been modified, Clean Carfax

Professional Satin hope Green wrapped including door jams. Satin black race lines with reflective pinstriping (spent $7,500 plus tax). Full factory warranty. - Shelby GT500 - Tremec 7-speed Dual Clutch - Technology Package - Factory upgraded Sound System - 5.2L Supercharged Cross Plane Crank V8 - Gas - Leather / Miko Suede - Shadow Black @@@@Low Mileage, Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, SYNC 3!@@@@


A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away.
This SHELBY GT500 FASTBACK takes styling cues from the past while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this SHELBY GT500 FASTBACK offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 5,000 km. It's nice in wrapped army green colour. It has Tremec 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission and is powered by a 760HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is Shelby GT500. This menacing Shelby GT500 is synonymous with high horsepower and racecar-like credibility, offering muscular styling and next-level performance thanks to exclusive wheels, a track-ready suspension and aggressive exterior styling. Crank up the options with this Shelby GT500 offering a premium list of features such as leather-trimmed sport seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a large touchscreen and a premium sound system. Additional features include an Alcantara sport steering wheel, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, large front splitter, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key for push-button start, dual stainless steel exhaust, a rearview camera, a limited-slip differential, MagneRide Magnetic sport suspension and red Brembo brakes. This Shelby GT500 is an unmistakable icon that makes your heart beat faster by just looking at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Sync 3, Proximity Key, Push Button Start.

 

PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

WE ARE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARDS (VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX,NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEE'S FOR CREDIT CARDS)

Why buy from Planet Motors ? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees! All of our vehicles are reconditioned with our high standard of safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget. Most of our pre-owned vehicles are sold with a warranty that protects you from un-wanted repairs. There are many warranty and extended warranty options we can provide on our vehicles that have no manufacturers warranty left on them so you can drive away worry free. We carry wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you, as well as the ability to finance the majority of vehicles we sell. Planet Motors is located in the city of Richmond Hill and proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so come visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today!

We only carry good quality vehicles.

***********************************************************************************************************ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.

***********************************************************************************************************

5 min response time to your inquiry! We answer our phones and reply to emails! Have a question? Send us inquiry or call. Let's connect! 

***We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval Available.All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.

***Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CETIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, Bmw, Mercedes Benz, Honda, nissan, kia, subaru, chevrolet,cadillac, ford, gmc, audi, lincoln, infiniti, lexus, mitsubushi, 7. passenger, 8 passenger, sport cas, sedan, suv, off road, land rover, bmw, tesla, ram, minivan, chrysler, jeep, dodge, buick, clean carfax, certified, mid size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle,  

Vehicle Features

Tech Package
Sound system
Upgraded
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 11,500 KM
$66,500 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX RX 350L
 55,600 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 49,300 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory