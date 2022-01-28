$165,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner, Never been modified, Clean Carfax
Professional Satin hope Green wrapped including door jams. Satin black race lines with reflective pinstriping (spent $7,500 plus tax). Full factory warranty. - Shelby GT500 - Tremec 7-speed Dual Clutch - Technology Package - Factory upgraded Sound System - 5.2L Supercharged Cross Plane Crank V8 - Gas - Leather / Miko Suede - Shadow Black @@@@Low Mileage, Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, SYNC 3!@@@@
A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away.
This SHELBY GT500 FASTBACK takes styling cues from the past while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this SHELBY GT500 FASTBACK offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 5,000 km. It's nice in wrapped army green colour. It has Tremec 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission and is powered by a 760HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is Shelby GT500. This menacing Shelby GT500 is synonymous with high horsepower and racecar-like credibility, offering muscular styling and next-level performance thanks to exclusive wheels, a track-ready suspension and aggressive exterior styling. Crank up the options with this Shelby GT500 offering a premium list of features such as leather-trimmed sport seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a large touchscreen and a premium sound system. Additional features include an Alcantara sport steering wheel, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, large front splitter, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key for push-button start, dual stainless steel exhaust, a rearview camera, a limited-slip differential, MagneRide Magnetic sport suspension and red Brembo brakes. This Shelby GT500 is an unmistakable icon that makes your heart beat faster by just looking at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Sync 3, Proximity Key, Push Button Start.
