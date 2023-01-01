$69,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
63,407KM
Used
VIN: 1FDBR5P89MKA08739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,407 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 12 FT ALUMINUM TRANSIT BOX WITH PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, REAR STEP BUMPER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 63,407 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
