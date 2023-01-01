Menu
2021 Ford Transit

63,407 KM

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10019442
  • Stock #: CUS-3652
  • VIN: 1FDBR5P89MKA08739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-3652
  • Mileage 63,407 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, 12 FT ALUMINUM TRANSIT BOX WITH PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, REAR STEP BUMPER, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 63,407 KMS. PREVIOUS RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

