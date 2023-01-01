2021 Ford Transit

$69,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 4 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10019442

10019442 Stock #: CUS-3652

CUS-3652 VIN: 1FDBR5P89MKA08739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # CUS-3652

Mileage 63,407 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.