$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2021 Ford Transit
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
65,428KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8995612
- Stock #: CV-3337
- VIN: 1FTBR3X81MKA27083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CV-3337
- Mileage 65,428 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, CARGO AREA HAS FINISHED WALLS AND VINYL FLOOR, 14 FT CARGO AREA LENGTH, REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,428 KMS AND STK 3340 HAS 68,047 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
