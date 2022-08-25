Menu
2021 Ford Transit

65,428 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,428KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8995612
  Stock #: CV-3337
  VIN: 1FTBR3X81MKA27083

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # CV-3337
  Mileage 65,428 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, CARGO AREA HAS FINISHED WALLS AND VINYL FLOOR, 14 FT CARGO AREA LENGTH, REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,428 KMS AND STK 3340 HAS 68,047 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

