$26,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
HYBRID,LUXURY,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
HYBRID,LUXURY,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Sale
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
VIN KM8S5DA18MU012965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $26900+HST & LICENSING,13390 YO0NGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE,BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH.SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 222,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 161,000 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED 189,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe