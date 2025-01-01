Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $26900+HST & LICENSING,13390 YO0NGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HYBRID,LUXURY,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12314690

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HYBRID,LUXURY,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1742675409
  2. 1742675454
  3. 1742675493
  4. 1742675539
  5. 1742675587
  6. 1742675630
  7. 1742675669
  8. 1742675704
  9. 1742675738
  10. 1742675794
  11. 1742675866
  12. 1742675912
  13. 1742675951
  14. 1742675993
  15. 1742676074
  16. 1742676115
  17. 1742676181
  18. 1742676250
  19. 1742676319
  20. 1742676380
  21. 1742676420
  22. 1742676498
  23. 1742676563
  24. 1742676626
  25. 1742676682
  26. 1742676715
  27. 1742676762
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
VIN KM8S5DA18MU012965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $26900+HST & LICENSING,13390 YO0NGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE,BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH.SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE,BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH.SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 222,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 161,000 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED 189,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe